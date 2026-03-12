United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $542.26 and last traded at $542.3740, with a volume of 143512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $529.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $423.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total value of $11,166,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,947 shares of company stock worth $167,479,373. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after purchasing an additional 419,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

