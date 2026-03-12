Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,202 shares, an increase of 4,386.0% from the February 12th total of 807 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Orrön Energy AB has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer focused on the creation, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar power projects. The company’s integrated development model encompasses site identification, permitting, financing, construction management and long-term operations and maintenance, allowing it to deliver turnkey renewable energy solutions from project inception through to commercial operation.

Operating primarily in the Nordic region, Orrön Energy has a portfolio of wind farms and solar installations across Sweden, Finland and Norway.

