SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 151 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the February 12th total of 1 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of SBM Offshore stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of SBM Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore is a Netherlands?based provider of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and related services to the offshore oil and gas industry. Founded in 1965 as part of Royal IHC and listed as an independent entity in 2005, the company has established itself as a specialist in the design, engineering, construction and leasing of floating production systems. Headquartered in Schiedam, the firm leverages decades of experience in turret mooring technology and deepwater installations to serve oil and gas operators worldwide.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey FPSO solutions, which encompass front?end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning.

