American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Director Acquires $78,200.00 in Stock

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Busch bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,398,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,821.25. This trade represents a 5.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Busch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Richard Busch purchased 90,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Richard Busch acquired 240,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Richard Busch acquired 101,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,980.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Richard Busch acquired 175,000 shares of American Bitcoin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

NASDAQ ABTC opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.81. American Bitcoin Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

ABTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on American Bitcoin in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Bitcoin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Bitcoin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

