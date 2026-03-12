What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Canfor FY2026 Earnings?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Scotiabank currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canfor from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.20.

Canfor Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$13.71 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$10.86 and a 1-year high of C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor Corp produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. Canfor Corp has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company and also owns, approximately, a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp.

