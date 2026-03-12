Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MKS FY2026 Earnings

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for MKS in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $8.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.16. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS’s current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKSI. Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $224.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. MKS has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $269.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after acquiring an additional 89,502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in MKS by 553.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 304,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS news, EVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $1,007,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,931.40. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.44, for a total value of $71,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,668.72. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,215,417. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple quarters and moved to a “Strong?Buy,” lifting FY2027 and FY2028 forecasts materially (FY2027 to $9.98 and FY2028 to $14.56), implying stronger future growth expectations for MKS. This analyst backing can support upward momentum.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

