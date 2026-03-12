Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 36.21%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $558,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,748,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,912,000 after acquiring an additional 263,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 238,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 572,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

