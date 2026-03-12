MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNY opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. MoneyHero has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyHero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyHero during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyHero by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyHero Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MNY) operates an online comparison marketplace that helps consumers research, compare and select a broad array of financial and lifestyle products. Through its digital platform, MoneyHero presents side-by-side comparisons for credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, various insurance policies, broadband and mobile plans, as well as utility services. The site features interactive tools such as personalized calculators, user reviews and curated offer alerts, designed to simplify complex product information and enhance consumer decision making.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2014, MoneyHero has expanded its presence to serve customers in Singapore and Malaysia.

