Andrew Thomas Molson Acquires 2,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. The trade was a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

