What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Septerna Q1 Earnings?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Septerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Septerna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Septerna’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get Septerna alerts:

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 million. Septerna had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.85%.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Septerna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEPN

Septerna Price Performance

SEPN opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $32.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 70,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,979,729.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 793 shares in the company, valued at $22,283.30. This represents a 98.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,834.73. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Septerna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Septerna by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 222,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 119,953 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.