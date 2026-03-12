Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) SVP Sells $117,645.00 in Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) SVP Karen Bick sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $117,645.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,318. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralliant Stock Performance

NYSE:RAL opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,589,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,327 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Ralliant by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,376 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralliant by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,973,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

