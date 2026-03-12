Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Company Profile

Shares of CPYYY opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Centrica has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.15.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

