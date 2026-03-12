Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Independent Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.
- Positive Sentiment: VOO remains a core, low-cost S&P 500 vehicle with massive scale — the fund’s huge asset base (reported ~ $1.5T) and 0.03% expense ratio continue to support long-term demand from buy-and-hold investors. 3 Things Every Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Investor Needs to Know Today
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary stresses VOO’s role as a “core” holding in portfolios; many investors are keeping VOO as the long-term anchor while using tactical hedges — this behavior can stabilize flows into the fund even amid volatility. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now
- Neutral Sentiment: General primer pieces reiterate VOO’s diversification benefits and suitability for long-term investors; useful background but unlikely to move price by themselves. VOO: Everything you need to know about Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF
- Neutral Sentiment: Index composition stories (e.g., companies facing removal or size shifts) matter for index rebalancing but are typically minor for a market-cap-weighted ETF like VOO. Campbell’s Earnings Are Coming. Its Place in the S&P 500 Is at Stake.
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East (reported attacks and related headlines) have pressured futures and risk appetite, a direct near-term negative for VOO since it mirrors the S&P 500. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Decline As Iran Escalates Attacks On US Bases Ahead Of February CPI
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/market-structure pressure: multiple forecasts cite an “overhang” of resistance for U.S. indices and signs of a larger S&P correction — such dynamics typically weigh on broad ETFs like VOO until support is found. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Continue to See Overhang of Resistance
- Negative Sentiment: Investor hedging activity (spike in inverse/leveraged short products) and elevated volatility indicate tactical risk-off behavior — this can amplify short-term outflows or muted buying for VOO even if core holders remain. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
