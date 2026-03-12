Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Independent Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $622.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.08 and a 200 day moving average of $621.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

