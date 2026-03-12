iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Reduced by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IJH stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.