Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $17.60. Daiichi Sankyo shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 10,744 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DSNKY

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Down 1.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.