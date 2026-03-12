PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
