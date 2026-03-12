Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 814.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $266.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $281.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

