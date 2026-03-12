66,018 Shares in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF $ALLW Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the third quarter worth about $143,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.2849 dividend. This represents a yield of 464.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

