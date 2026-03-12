Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75,168 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,168 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 913.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

