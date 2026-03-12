AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,089 shares, a growth of 6,118.4% from the February 12th total of 114 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.01. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $46.96.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 76.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF
About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
Featured Articles
