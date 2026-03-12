AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,089 shares, a growth of 6,118.4% from the February 12th total of 114 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.01. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 76.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWAW. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

