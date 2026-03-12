NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.26. NIO shares last traded at $5.4350, with a volume of 45,359,880 shares changing hands.

Positive Sentiment: Reported first-ever quarterly net profit, record Q4 deliveries (124,807 units) and much-improved vehicle margins — key fundamental catalysts that drove the recent rally. GlobeNewswire: Q4 results

Reported first-ever quarterly net profit, record Q4 deliveries (124,807 units) and much-improved vehicle margins — key fundamental catalysts that drove the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Bullish Q1 2026 guidance (strong delivery and revenue targets) suggests momentum into early 2026 and supports upside to consensus estimates. QuiverQuant: guidance recap

Bullish Q1 2026 guidance (strong delivery and revenue targets) suggests momentum into early 2026 and supports upside to consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Nomura upgraded NIO from Neutral to Buy and set a $6.60 price target, adding analyst support for further gains. Seeking Alpha: Nomura upgrade

Nomura upgraded NIO from Neutral to Buy and set a $6.60 price target, adding analyst support for further gains. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options call activity and heavy trading volume indicate speculative/levered positioning that magnified the post-earnings move. QuiverQuant: options & market commentary

Unusually large options call activity and heavy trading volume indicate speculative/levered positioning that magnified the post-earnings move. Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst write-ups (Invezz, MarketBeat, Seeking Alpha) highlight the turnaround and potential for multi-brand growth — useful context but not immediate price movers by themselves. Invezz: price-forecast article

Media and analyst write-ups (Invezz, MarketBeat, Seeking Alpha) highlight the turnaround and potential for multi-brand growth — useful context but not immediate price movers by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and some coverage warn of a tougher 2026: weaker deliveries in the first two months, tighter EV incentives in China and rising input costs (chips, lithium) could pressure margins and slow the path to sustained profitability. That uncertainty has prompted some profit-taking after the initial pop. Seeking Alpha: cautionary note

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nomura upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 148.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of NIO by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

