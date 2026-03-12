Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Up 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 755,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 798,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$262.81 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona. The company was formerly known as BRS Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Silver One Resources Inc in September 2016.

