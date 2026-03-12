Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,324 Shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.59 on Thursday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years. SYFI was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is issued by AB Funds.

