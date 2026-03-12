Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

