Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,193,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 269,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 338,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 213,774 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

