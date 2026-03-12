MetYa Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (MY)

MetYa (MY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. MetYa has a total market cap of $79.53 million and $240.86 thousand worth of MetYa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetYa has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetYa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetYa Token Profile

MetYa launched on January 14th, 2025. MetYa’s total supply is 994,243,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,625,315 tokens. The official website for MetYa is metya.com. MetYa’s official Twitter account is @metyacom.

Buying and Selling MetYa

According to CryptoCompare, “MetYa (MY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetYa has a current supply of 994,243,267.98611395 with 986,625,314.58779224 in circulation. The last known price of MetYa is 0.08113492 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $273,258.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metya.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetYa directly using U.S. dollars.

