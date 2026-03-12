Wiki Cat (WKC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $181.63 Thousand

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Wiki Cat has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wiki Cat token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wiki Cat has a market capitalization of $31.59 million and approximately $181.63 thousand worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat launched on March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 540,222,570,117,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. The official message board for Wiki Cat is medium.com/@wikicatcoin.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 540,224,284,958,344.12131571. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000006 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $191,970.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars.

