Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 4.5% increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance
NYSE BBW opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $563.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.
Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $12,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 392,039 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.
Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Build-A-Bear Workshop
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Only 500 people today…
Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.