Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 4.5% increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $563.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 10.93%.The business had revenue of $154.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $12,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 392,039 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 109,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

