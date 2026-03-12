Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 5.9% increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Kadant Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:KAI opened at $332.31 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52 week low of $244.87 and a 52 week high of $369.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.30 and its 200-day moving average is $304.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.22.

About Kadant

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.61. Kadant had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.780-1.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high?value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company’s product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web?handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long?term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

