Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $333.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.70.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $186.96 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.13 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.