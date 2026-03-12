Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 1,381 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $125,160.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,453.65. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 18th, Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $731,829.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,542.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Brokerages maintain an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and several firms have raised price targets recently, supporting investor confidence and potential buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Award Announcement

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” at embedded world 2026 for its PQC?ready MachXO5?NX TDQ FPGA (quantum?resistant crypto). The award increases product credibility in security?sensitive markets and may aid future sales. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive.

Short interest fell ~21% in February (to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). Less short exposure reduces a source of selling pressure and can support rallies if sentiment turns positive. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance.

Institutional ownership is very high (reported near ~98%), which tends to reduce volatility from retail flows but can also concentrate directional moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, CAO and several SVPs) disclosed sales on March 9–10 totalling several thousand shares each (low single?digit % reductions per insider). Concentrated executive sales are weighing on sentiment and likely account for near?term selling pressure. Representative filings: SEC filing for CEO sale. Insider SEC Filing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

