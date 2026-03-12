Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.02% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $155,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $76,952,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,179.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 434,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,983,000 after buying an additional 400,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after buying an additional 381,432 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,751,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 297,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird set a $193.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.57.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9%

CRL stock opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $181.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.