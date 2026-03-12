JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $287.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $775.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.36 and its 200-day moving average is $308.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst upgrade to Strong Buy (Zacks) highlights improved earnings outlook and could attract buyer interest.

Ongoing capital returns (dividend hikes, buyback program) remain a structural support for the share price and investor sentiment.

Business development in payments/AI: a new pact with Mirakl expands JPMorgan Payments' product set in agentic/AI commerce, supporting fee growth in payments.

JPMorgan analysts upgraded Oracle (ORCL) — shows active analyst flow but is primarily about ORCL rather than JPM's fundamentals.

JPMorgan's internal market calls (warning of a possible S&P 500 correction) increase caution among investors but are a macro outlook rather than a firm?specific loss.

Reports that JPMorgan has marked down software?loan collateral and is curbing lending to private?credit groups are the main near?term negative catalyst — this raises concerns about asset?management revenue, potential forced redemptions across private?credit funds, and broader sector stress.

Multiple outlets (CNBC, MarketWatch, TipRanks) report JPM is tightening borrowing capacity for private?credit firms after the markdowns — that amplification of redemption and liquidity pressure is weighing on the stock today.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

