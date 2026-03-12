UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

UNH stock opened at $285.25 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.