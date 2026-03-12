Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000.

OEF opened at $333.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

