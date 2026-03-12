Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 68,427 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,427 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.53% of VICI Properties worth $184,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,751,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,665,000 after buying an additional 736,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,694,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,409,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,238 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VICI Properties News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting VICI Properties this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Yield appeal noted: VICI was highlighted in recent dividend-roundup coverage as one of the dividend stocks yielding more than the 10?year Treasury, which can attract income-seeking investors and provide a support floor under the REIT’s price. These Dividend Stocks Pay More Than 10-Year Treasury Bonds
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup / reiterations: VICI appeared in several Wall Street analyst call summaries that mainly consolidated recent views rather than delivering new, market-moving upgrades; these roundups keep the stock in focus but don’t materially change the fundamentals. Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage pieces explained the drop but added little new info—useful context for traders assessing momentum but not additional catalyst detail. Why VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Negative Sentiment: Mizuho action / Caesars overhang: A Mizuho note flagged a downgrade/negative view tied to a “Caesars overhang” and other concerns, reducing investor confidence in near-term growth prospects and helping trigger selling pressure. (Coverage picked up widely in the midday news flow.) VICI Properties downgraded at Mizuho on ‘Caesars Overhang’, other factors
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: Short interest rose sharply (~18.7% increase in late?February), indicating growing bearish bets that can amplify downside on negative headlines and increase volatility. This likely contributed to heavier volume and downward pressure. Finviz short interest data
VICI Properties Stock Down 3.1%
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 69.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.
VICI Properties Profile
VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.
The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.
