Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 23,474 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $238.29 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.55 and its 200 day moving average is $262.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-8.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

