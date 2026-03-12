Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,082,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 71,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.45 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.