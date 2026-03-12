Lift Dollar Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.22 Million (USDL)

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Lift Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lift Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lift Dollar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar Token Profile

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 140,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official website for Lift Dollar is liftdollar.com. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

Buying and Selling Lift Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.99972599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lift Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lift Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.