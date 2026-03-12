Nexusmind Price Tops $3.59 on Major Exchanges (NMD)

Nexusmind (NMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Nexusmind token can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00005091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexusmind has a total market cap of $36.78 million and $157.93 worth of Nexusmind was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nexusmind has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,180.94 or 0.99689800 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,897.11 or 0.99228721 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexusmind Token Profile

Nexusmind was first traded on September 7th, 2023. Nexusmind’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,257,502 tokens. The official website for Nexusmind is nexusmind.io/index. The official message board for Nexusmind is medium.com/@mynexusmind. Nexusmind’s official Twitter account is @mynexusmind.

Nexusmind Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexusmind (NMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nexusmind has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nexusmind is 3.54232943 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmind.io/index.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexusmind directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexusmind should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexusmind using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

