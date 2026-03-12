Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 202,300 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,300 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of Bunge Global worth $25,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

