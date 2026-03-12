Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

MGK stock opened at $390.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

