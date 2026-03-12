Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,676,000.

RWJ stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

