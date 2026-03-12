Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.6775. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 18,895 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.12%.Mazda Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.103-0.103 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan?based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.