Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.33. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $8.3820, with a volume of 781,362 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes & Noble Education has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.09 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth about $15,623,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 724,683 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 881,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 573,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 394,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE: BNED) is a leading provider of educational products and services to the higher education community. The company operates retail campus bookstores under Barnes & Noble College, offering course materials, general merchandise, and digital content. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education delivers educational technology solutions through its digital learning platform and supplemental courseware.

Originally part of Barnes & Noble, Inc, the company completed its spin-off and initial public offering in February 2015 to focus exclusively on college retail and digital learning.

