Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.39. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 50,751 shares.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%.

Insider Activity at Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 41,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $322,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,618,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,512,960.69. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 197,934 shares of company stock worth $1,595,552 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to build a diversified portfolio of high-yielding common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and depositary receipts, targeting issuers in markets such as Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

