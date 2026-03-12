2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Short Interest Update

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 638,016 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 12th total of 6,899,686 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 27.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

2x Solana ETF Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLT opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $248.01. 2x Solana ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $706.00.

2x Solana ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLT. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2x Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Solana ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

