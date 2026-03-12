Bokf Na Purchases 18,132 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 457.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.66 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

