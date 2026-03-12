Bokf Na Acquires 4,429 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $407.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance increased their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

