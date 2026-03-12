Bokf Na Sells 16,204 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bokf Na owned 0.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $46,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,797,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,486,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,149,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,814,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,149,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $108.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

